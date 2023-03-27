Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAC remained flat at $10.41 during trading on Monday. 13,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Avalon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.