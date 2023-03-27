Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 979.2% in March

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 979.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aviva Stock Down 1.0 %

Aviva stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVVIY shares. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.33.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

