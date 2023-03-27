Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

