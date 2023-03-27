Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $936.71 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $936.71 million and $37.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00029576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00199847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,414.63 or 1.00074122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.30559064 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $35,617,558.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

