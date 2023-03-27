Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $156.27

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.27, but opened at $152.60. Baidu shares last traded at $152.03, with a volume of 922,998 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $61,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

