Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 2.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 417,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,765,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.