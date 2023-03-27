Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $29.39. Bancorp shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 28,994 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

