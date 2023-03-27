Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $29.39. Bancorp shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 28,994 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
