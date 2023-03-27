Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $44.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.28.

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

