Bank of America Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.