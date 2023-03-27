Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.27% of Marathon Petroleum worth $148,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

MPC traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.07. 1,747,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,632. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

