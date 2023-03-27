Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stantec were worth $141,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec Trading Up 0.1 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

Shares of STN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,319. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.