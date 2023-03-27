Bank of Montreal Can Has $158.44 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 281,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $158,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.53. 275,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.