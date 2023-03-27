Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,489,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $168,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.03) to £119 ($146.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,234. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

