Bank of Montreal Can Sells 523,160 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 523,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Medtronic worth $205,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.97. 2,452,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

