Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 7.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $179.75. 1,304,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $247.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

