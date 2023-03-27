BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Up to $22.46

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $23.49. BankUnited shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 124,004 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.23.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.