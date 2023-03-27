Barclays Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.71.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

