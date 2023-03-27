Barclays Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.