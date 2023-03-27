Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASUR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $283.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Stories

