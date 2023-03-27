Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.24

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $355.48 million and $33.43 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,963,548 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

