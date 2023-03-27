Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Up 34.3%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shot up 34.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 151,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 22,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Baylin Technologies Trading Up 35.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

