Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.07. The stock had a trading volume of 349,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.