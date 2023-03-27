Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sherwin-Williams (SHW)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.