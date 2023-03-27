Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,592. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.24.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

