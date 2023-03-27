Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.58. 1,266,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.