BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.54

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 793175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.55.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

