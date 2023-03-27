Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,789,529 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.2 %

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.92. 3,905,988 shares of the company were exchanged.

