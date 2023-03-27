Beta Finance Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $56.73 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

