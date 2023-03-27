Biconomy Market Cap Achieves $183.64 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market cap of $183.64 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00326927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,099.84 or 0.25571951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009988 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.