BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

