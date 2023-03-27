BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.93 earnings per share.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $125.24. 1,378,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,182. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $145.74. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

About BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.