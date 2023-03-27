Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.81. 1,117,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.55. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

