Bitcoin Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $521.33 billion and $18.46 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $26,969.69 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00446751 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00130685 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028431 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,330,150 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
