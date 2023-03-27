Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 636.3% from the February 28th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks
In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 1,130,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Blackboxstocks Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
