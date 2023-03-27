Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 636.3% from the February 28th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 1,130,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BLBX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,606. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

