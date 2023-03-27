Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Blackstone Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSTF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Monday. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Blackstone Minerals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Minerals (BLSTF)
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.