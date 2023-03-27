Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Blackstone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSTF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Monday. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

