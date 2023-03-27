Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

