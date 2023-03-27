Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Monday. 80,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth $802,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

