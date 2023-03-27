Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 225.6% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Bluestone Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.