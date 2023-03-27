Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 225.6% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Bluestone Resources stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

