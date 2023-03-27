BMO Capital Markets Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $327.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.56.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.10. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

