BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ZUT traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is 23.26. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 21.39 and a 1 year high of 27.71.

