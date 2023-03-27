BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS BHKLY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Featured Stories

