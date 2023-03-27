Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bodycote Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $8.10 on Monday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 600 ($7.37) to GBX 640 ($7.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

