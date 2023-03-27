Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 703.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS BONXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,884. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.
About Bonterra Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.