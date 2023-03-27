Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 703.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS BONXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,884. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.