Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE BOWL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $273.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares in the company, valued at $29,108,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $140,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,113,532 shares of company stock worth $91,636,573. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Bowlero by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.