Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$220.00.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$211.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$203.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.