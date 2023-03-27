Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,500 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 970,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,334. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

