Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $41,000 Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Gannett by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gannett by 161.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 356,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after buying an additional 610,260 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 577,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,138. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gannett from $2.10 to $2.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

