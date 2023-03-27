Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 315,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

