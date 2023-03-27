Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.58. 1,097,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.