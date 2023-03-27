BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 105,000.0% in March

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 105,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance
BRBL stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 251,605,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,528,242. BrewBilt Brewing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.48.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile
