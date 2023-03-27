BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 105,000.0% in March

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 105,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance

BRBL stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 251,605,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,528,242. BrewBilt Brewing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.48.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.