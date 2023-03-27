Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

